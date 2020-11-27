Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,435 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 469,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,223. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

