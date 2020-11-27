Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 295,184 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,184 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 253,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,445,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

