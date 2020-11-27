Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 467 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

