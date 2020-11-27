Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 672 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Southern were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in The Southern by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 29,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

