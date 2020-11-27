Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 790 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Sysco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,869. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.