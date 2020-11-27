Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,169. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.