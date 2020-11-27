Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,982. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

