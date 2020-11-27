Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 1,518 call options.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 60,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,279. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

