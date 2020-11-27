Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Purchases $102,300.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLSD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

