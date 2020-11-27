Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 10,595 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

GLD traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 414,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,094. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

