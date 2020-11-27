Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,790.68. 22,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,250. The company has a market cap of $1,193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,524.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.