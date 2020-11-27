Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,785. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.59. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

