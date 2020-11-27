Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.89. 18,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

