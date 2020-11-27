Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 9,510 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 842,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,279,488. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

