Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 127,469 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,899,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,860 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,033,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 590,425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,008,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 562,811 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 21,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,969. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.