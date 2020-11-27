Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,900,746. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

