Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

PYPL stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.12. The company had a trading volume of 136,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

