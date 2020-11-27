Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 11,528 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 383.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $22.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.00. The company had a trading volume of 981,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598,125. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $574.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.49. The stock has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,552.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

