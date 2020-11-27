Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 204,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $7,698,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. 27,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $115.92 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.