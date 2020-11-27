Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$52.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

