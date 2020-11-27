Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

ABT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,759. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

