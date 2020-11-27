Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,122,483 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

