Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,835,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $736.31. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

