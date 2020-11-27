Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Shares of HD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

