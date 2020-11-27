Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $17.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.