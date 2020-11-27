Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.70. 33,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average is $187.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $222.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

