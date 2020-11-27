Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,786. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

