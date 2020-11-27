Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,479,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 722,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,818. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

