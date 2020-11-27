Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 167,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $16,101,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 158,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 30,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,234. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.