Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,797.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,656.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,526.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

