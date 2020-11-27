Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

TGT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

