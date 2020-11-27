Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2,121.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,409 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 162,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

