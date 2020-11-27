Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,729. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

