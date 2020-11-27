Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,714 shares of company stock valued at $99,541,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.04. 348,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

