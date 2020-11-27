Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 357,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 95,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,065,703. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.