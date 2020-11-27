Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

BABA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490,326. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $757.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.