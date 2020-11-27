Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 93,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

