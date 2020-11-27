Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $85,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LECO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $118.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,871. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

