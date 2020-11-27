Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 4,285 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,396,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

