Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in 3M by 2.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

