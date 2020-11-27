Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. 29,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

