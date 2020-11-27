Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

NYSE MA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.