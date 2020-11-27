Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,779,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

