Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $88.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.