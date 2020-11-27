Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 42,155 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,784 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.