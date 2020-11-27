Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 46,313 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,313 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,853 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,671. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

