Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.