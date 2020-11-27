Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 67,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,082 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 624,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,511,563. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $71.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

