Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 7,070 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

NKE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.85. 52,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

