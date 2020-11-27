Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.76. 71,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,429. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.